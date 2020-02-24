Leaders appeal for peace

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday called an urgent meeting with top officials of Delhi over the series of riots that broke out in the Capital on Sunday night and went on till Monday evening when Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of CrPC in North East Delhi where the violence was observed. Meanwhile, leaders across the political spectrum appealed for all to maintain peace and not indulge in violence in light of the riots. The official response from the Home Ministry came more than 14 hours after the riots broke out in the Jafrabad area near Kardamprui and Karawal Nagar.

Late on Monday evening, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla made a statement, claiming that the situation in Delhi was "fully under control" and that senior police officials and sufficient forces had been deployed as required as sources inside the Ministry reportedly said that the violence was "orchestrated to coincide with the state visit of Us President Donald Trump". Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy also said the same when he told mediapersons that "protesters" had resorted to violent rioting in a deliberate attempt to "degrade India's image in the world".

Reddy said, "I want to ask the Congress and a few other political parties, who will take responsibility for this? It's your right to go for peaceful protest but this is not the way. What kind of protest is this?" He added, "I condemn it. Govt of India will never tolerate violence. We will take strict action against those responsible. MHA is monitoring the situation." The MoS also said that MHA had instructed Delhi Police to take strict action against those involved in killing Head Constable Rattan Lal, who died in the riots and all involved in damaging property and arson.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Monday, asking L-G Anil Baijal and the MHA to take action and contain the situation in North East Delhi. He wrote, "Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations." Condoling the death of Delhi Police's Rattan Lal, CM Kejriwal said, "The death of the police head constable is very sad. He was also one of us. Please renounce violence. Nobody benefits from this. All problems will be solved by peace."

The L-G also tweeted that he had instructed Delhi Police to act urgently and after having spoken to Baijal, the CM tweeted again, "I just talked to LG Sahib. He assured that more police forces are being sent. Violence will not be tolerated by anyone. I request all people to please keep the peace. No solution will come out of the violence."

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also appealed for peace in a tweet, saying that violence disadvantages everyone and that the "fire of violence" damages people in a way that can never be compensated. Other Delhi ministers such as Gopal Rai and Rajendra Pal Gautam also pleaded residents to maintain peace and Delhi Commission Women chief Swati Maliwal condoled the death of the policeman, also asking people to maintain peace.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned the violence on Monday, calling for people to show restraint. He tweeted, "The violence today in Delhi is disturbing and must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion and understanding no matter what the provocation." The

Congress party also put out a statement condemning the violence and charging the Home Minister with "failing to maintain law and order" in the Capital.

Further, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also issued a statement condemning the violence, urging people to exercise restraint and not believe rumours flying around in such sensitive times. The BJP leader, of course, also took this opportunity to say that the anti-CAA protesters were being misguided by certain people "with the intention to further their political agendas".