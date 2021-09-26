Lawyers abstain from work

New Delhi: Lawyers abstained from work in all district courts in Delhi on Saturday. No work took place in the district courts, except urgent matters such as bail and custody extension, as the lawyers did not appear before judges, said Sanjeev Nasiar, the spokesperson of Coordination Committee of all District Courts Bar Associations in Delhi.

The strike was called by the committee seeking modification of security norms inside all the seven district courts premises here. The courts, however, passed orders and judgments that were already scheduled for Saturday, he said.

Advocate Manjeet Mathur, the secretary of Rohini District Courts Bar Association, said that the strike was peaceful and no information regarding any unpleasant incident was received from any of the seven courts premises.

Advocate Dilip Kumar, who has his chamber in Patiala House Courts premises, said that though lawyers went to their offices, they did not appear before the judges.