Lawyer Mehmood Pracha's office raided

New delhi: Raids continued at lawyer Mehmood Pracha's office at East Nizamuddin on Thursday night. Even though the warrant was shown, staff of Parcha's said that according to the notice, raid was only allowed in daylight. "The search be conducted during day hours and videography of the search proceedings be done to ensure fairness," the warrant said.



Speaking to Millennium Post, a client of Pracha's who was present during the raid said, "My case hearing was going on when the Special Cell entered Pracha's house. Pracha asked for some time off as the case hearing was going on and gave permission to the special cell to investigate. What happened next was that all his papers were here and there. They entered all the rooms and started investigating. At about 2 pm, my case hearing stopped but they seized our phones and bags. I was sent downstairs at around 4 pm, and since then I am here as my stuff is there."

A senior lawyer who was outside Pracha's residence said that he was not allowed to go inside and they don't have much information. "We immediately went to the court that had issued the warrant. From our application the court issued a notice and called for a hearing on Friday. But we really don't know what's going on inside," Rudro Bhattacharya, the senior lawyer said.

Pracha had come out in the middle and had requested not to mobilise people and that everything is under control.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police claimed : "During the course of a bail matter pertaining to an accused of the north-east Delhi riots, use of a forged notary stamp and creation of allegedly false/manipulated evidence at the hands of certain members of the bar was noticed". "The Ld. Special Court had observed that the same required thorough investigation…a criminal case under appropriate sections of law was registered and investigation was taken up," the statement claimed.

They further claimed that during the course of investigation, "search warrants to look for electronic and other evidence from the premises of two members of the bar were obtained from the Hon'ble Court and the same are being executed in a professional manner at one location in Nizamuddin and another at Yamuna

Vihar".