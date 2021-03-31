Lawyer & BJP worker found dead in W Delhi park on Holi

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party functionary has killed himself and was found hanging in a park in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area, the police here said on Tuesday. Initial inquiries suggest that the man was found hanging at the Jheel Wala Park on Monday after a minor dispute with his family.



The police said, on March 29, the day when people were celebrating Holi, a PCR call was received at Hari Nagar police station in which the caller told them that "yaha par Ek admi ne fans Laga Kar suicide kar li hai" (one man has hanged and killed himself).

Following this, the investigating officer, IO reached the spot which was at Jheel Wala Park, behind Chunni Lal School (Hari Nagar, West Delhi) where a male person aged about 58 years was found hanging inside the park. "Passersby from the area saw Bawa hanging from a grill at a lake inside a park in Subhash Nagar area in Delhi at around 6 pm yesterday and alerted the police," one official said.

As per officials, the deceased's son, Ishwender Singh (31), reached the spot and identified the body as that of his father Gurvinder Singh Bawa.

"Deceased Gurvinder Singh was a lawyer by profession and had two sons. His elder son is also a lawyer by profession in Tis Hazari court and younger is doing private work," the official said. During the probe, it came into notice that on Tuesday he has a minor dispute over family matters and later he died by suicide. "Body was preserved in DDU hospital mortuary for post mortem. The case property was seized through seizure memo and deposited in Malkhana at Hari Nagar police station," the official said.

Bawa was an influential BJP leader from West Delhi and had also worked on West Delhi BJP candidate Tajinder Bagga's campaign for MLA in 2020.