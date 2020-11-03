Law students' PIL against physical exams by GGSIPU; HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stands

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a PIL by several law students of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) seeking postponement or cancellation of the physical exams to be held from November 2 in colleges under the varsity.



A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government, GGSIPU, Bar Council of India, Universities Grants Commission, Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS) and Amity University seeking their stand on the plea by November 12.

The court, however, did not pass any interim orders in the matter.

The students, represented by advocate Bhuvan Gugnani, have contended in their petition that they have already given multiple exams under various notifications issued by respective colleges and now are being directed to again sit for examinations for the same course via offline mode.

"The changing nature of notifications and the short time span between exams has made it burdensome for the petitioners (students) to manage studies, online classes, distanced learning, internal exams of previous semester followed by internal exams of current semester clashing with current semester classes followed by physical examinations within a week," said the plea, filed through advocates Jahnvi Sharma and Paritosh Dhawan.