Last words: 'We will not survive'

New Delhi: "We will not survive; the gate is locked," the last words of Uday Choudhary while he was talking to his brother-in-law Chotu over phone, soon after the fire broke out in the three-storey building in Kirari area on Sunday.



Uday Chaudhary (33), his wife Muskan (26) and three children including a six-month-old baby died in the blaze.

The family was living on the first floor of the house. "My brother-in-law and my sister was planning to leave the building but the blaze killed them all," said Chotu, adding that he suspects foul play in the incident. He further said that around 11:30 pm to 12:30 am, Uday made several calls to him. "Open the gate. It is locked , we are suffocating," Uday told Chotu in one of the calls. In another call, Uday said that they will not survive.

Meanwhile, Chotu, who lives in nearby area, along with other residents reached the spot. They tried to enter the building but due to massive fire, they were unable to do so. In the year 2009, Uday got married to Muskan. They were living in Peeragarhi area and later shifted to Prem Nagar area in Kirari, Rohini. "Yesterday, my brother-in-law told me that the landlord had told him to leave the room. They were all set to leave the area," he said with numb eyes.

Sanju Jha (36) and her three family members including her mother died in the blaze.

"Her husband had died a year ago after which she was earning for her family," said Sk Jha, brother-in-law of the deceased. Her daughter was rescued from the fire. Jha further said that he came to know about the incident through phone after which they reached the spot from Faridabad around 4 am on Monday.

According to a residents of Prem Nagar area (incident spot), a few months ago the ground floor of the building was rented to one person.

"The main gate of the building used to remain close. There was only a small staircase for other people," added residents. Locals help rescuing trapped people

"Help me I am trapped," was all that Avdesh heard before he informed others about the fire without wasting a second. With the help of a ladder, locals rescued three people, including two children from the flaming building. Meanwhile, the eyewitnesses in the Prem Nagar area had a horrific time on Sunday night. Avdesh, who lives close to the building, said, "I heard a woman crying for help from the terrace. With the help of the wooden ladder, local residents rescued three people (woman and two children)."

He said that the woman's face had turned black. She was telling him that there were more people but they got trapped on the staircase.

Another resident, Rachna Singh said, "I saw skin peeling off from the hands of one the victim's (girl) I put ointment there. The scene was horrific," said Rachna.

The girl informed her that she only remembered that she was sleeping and then felt that her hand was burning after which she rushed to the terrace. The other residents started throwing water on the building but the fire had already spread to the other floors. Later, they tried to break the lock of the main gate.