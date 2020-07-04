Last day for DU applications; over 4L registrations so far

New Delhi: With Delhi University's application deadline set to expire today, over 4 lakh students have registered for courses in the varsity, with close to 3 lakh applications just for undergraduate programmes, of which only 62,000 will get a spot in the university. The application process began on June 20 and has been for the first time, streamlined to be made completely online.



More than 2.83 lakh students have registered for UG courses, however, of these, only 1.59 lakh have submitted the entire application form along with fees for UG courses. The total number of registrations this year is 4,04,315 including postgraduate and MPhil courses.

Last year, nearly 2.5 lakh applications were received by DU. Meanwhile, the UG seats from 2019 have been increased to 62,000, while the administration has said that the official data for EWS category and college-wise seats will be released with the DU 2020 official notification.

Students will have to pay a one-time registration fee. For merit-based courses, the fee is Rs 250. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/EWS category, the fee is Rs 100. An additional registration fee of Rs 100 will be applicable for those applying under ECA or sports quota. For the entrance-based course, a fee of Rs 750 will be applicable. For reserved category candidates, entrance-fee is Rs 300. In case a student wishes to cancel their admission, they will have to pay Rs 1,000.