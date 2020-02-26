Large deployment of security forces

New Delhi: With more boots on the streets, the situation in the violence-hit northeast Delhi was being brought under control on Wednesday even as torched vehicles and gutted shops and



houses reflected the magnitude of the mayhem that continued for two days.

A heavy presence of police and paramilitary personnel was seen in the violence-hit areas, including Shiv Vihar, Gokalpur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Chand Bagh.

People in these areas mostly kept indoors as prohibitory orders were imposed and police personnel conducted flag marches.

The violence that started with stone pelting in Jaffrabad between groups of pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday left a trail of massive arson and violence.

One of the worst hit areas, Shiv Vihar wore a deserted look with large deployment of police and paramilitary personnel. Several shops and houses were gutted in rioting in the area in the past two days.

Thick plumes of smoke emanated from some of the shops with fire consuming stocks of goods including paints, batteries, fridges, furniture among others. Fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the flames.

Some houses were also burnt that stood blackened by soot.

Nearly a hundred vehicles kept in a private parking lot were completely gutted.

The roads were littered with brick pieces, empty tear shells and broken bottles with wicks showing use of petrol bomb by the mob.