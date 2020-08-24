Large amount of explosives seized after ISIS operative's arrest

new delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday claimed that they have recovered a large quantity of explosives and an ISIS flag from the house of alleged ISIS operative Mohammad Mustakim Khan in Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh two days after he was arrested in Ridge Road area. Police said that one brown jacket containing three explosive packets and another blue check jacket containing four explosive packets were recovered from his house.

As per official said that each explosives packet, removed from the jackets, was wrapped with transparent tape which contained explosives and cardboard sheet pasted with ball bearings, and electric wires were coming out from it. One ISIS flag, one leather belt containing around three kilogram explosives, eight to nine kilogram explosives in four different polythenes, three cylindrical metal boxes containing explosives and electric wires wrapped with transparent tape and two cylindrical metal boxes in which ball bearings were pasted were recovered from his house," the DCP said.

Official said that one wooden broken box (for target practice), 30 ball bearings of different diameters, one packet containing 12 small boxes of ball bearings, three lithium batteries — two of 4V and one of 9V, two cylindrical metal boxes, one ampere meter, yellow colour. Two iron blades, attached parallel to each other, connected to electric wires from sides, one wire cutter, two mobile chargers, a table alarm watch attached with electric wires and one black colour tape were also recovered from his house.