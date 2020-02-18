Lapse in security by college, says Gargi College's fact-finding team
New Delhi: Students of Delhi University's Gargi College on Tuesday released the pointers from the fact-finding committee and blamed the administration over the lapse in security and have demanded the resignation of some teachers from the Organisation Committee (OC) of the fest.
A General Body Meeting (GBM) took place on Monday, where a statement was released a day later and raised the following concerns, "The committee found out that there was a gross lapse in the overall security of the fest and the college had underestimated the number of individuals who would attend the campus." Meanwhile, the fact finding committee recommended immediate sensitisation of the college staff to gender issues. The Committee also laid emphasis on the fact that the ICC of the college is "grossly biased and compromised" and hence shall form a new ICC as per the UGC requirements by the end of February.
On the other hand, the students expressed their disappointment over the release of the budget report. "The budget was presented but not in its entirety. Students are now looking at the alternatives of an RTI to extract the exact budget," said the students of the college.
The student also demanded the resignation of the teachers from their post of OC, where the decision will be taken by the GBM. "The students seek the resignation of the teachers directly responsible for the security lapse from their posts as the OC of reverie," said the students.
Meanwhile, two more persons were nabbed in the case. Police have so far arrested 17 people in the incident.
