Lane-discipline enforcement starts as long queues seen at stops and traffic crawls; 7 bus drivers fined

New Delhi: Even as the Delhi transport department kickstarted its strict lane discipline enforcement drive on Friday, buses across the Capital were on the first day, seen sticking to their lanes but this also led to long queues at stops and heavy traffic on roads as buses crawled in their respective lanes.



Officials said that seven drivers of the DTC and cluster buses were on Friday slapped with a Rs 10,000 fine for not adhering to the lane driving policy even as several DTC bus drivers posted videos of light motor vehicles (cars, bikes, cabs) parked on bus lanes, preventing them from following the rules. Under the drive launched by the Transport department of Delhi government along with the traffic police, in compliance with Supreme Court directions, the first violation of lane discipline will attract a fine of Rs 10,000. The second offence

will invite prosecution under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, third offence suspension of driving licence and fourth one leading to the termination of vehicle permit.

The enforcement teams issued challans to four drivers of Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) and three cluster scheme buses.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the drive at the ITO intersection and interacted with the enforcement staff there. A total of 138 teams are on the ground to ensure enforcement along a targeted 474 km of roads across 46 corridors, Gahlot said urging the people not to encroach on designated lanes to allow buses to ply smoothly.

The Transport department, in consultation with the Delhi Traffic Police and other stakeholders, has identified 46 major corridors for implementation of the drive. The initiative will be implemented in three phases having a total coverage of 474.91 km in its final phase. Phase 1 will focus on ensuring visibility and impact, while Phase 2 will expand the initiative to outer ring road and other adjoining areas, said a Transport department statement.

With buses running in their designated lanes and stopping at bus queue boxes at the stands, long queues were seen formed at peak hours.

During no-entry timings for goods vehicles, light motor vehicle may also ply in the earmarked bus lanes, said the statement.

However, after the no-entry period ends, the bus lanes

will be used exclusively by

buses and heavy vehicles, the officials said.

The Public Works Department has been directed for installation for signages, warning signages, marking of bus lanes, painting of bus boxes (thermoplastic) and removal of encroachments, if any, on the selected corridors.