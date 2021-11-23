'Landlord sending notices': Hindu Rao docs go on strike over salaries

New Delhi: Doctors at Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi have yet again declared an indefinite strike due to pending salaries (due for three months this time) - this time after intimating Prime Minister Narender Modi of their plight. Over 300 members of the Resident's Doctors' Association (RDA) have launched a strike and will not be conducting any non-essential activities during this period.



On November 18, they had announced a "pen-down strike" and stated they wouldn't work from 9 am to 12 pm as part of their peaceful protest. They said that if they don't receive their salaries on time, they will be going on an indefinite strike from November 22.

The North MCD has been under a lot of financial duress, officials have previously explained that they have no money to pay salaries and have utilised money from other departments to pay whatever they can.

A doctor at Hindu Rao told the Millennium Post, "We have received notices from our landlords and others, we have no idea how much longer we can continue working in these conditions and they have no permanent solutions for our issues.

Another senior resident at the hospital added, "We are not fond of doing this either but what other option do we have? Our duties are long yet there is no respect and no salary in sight."

North MCD officials met with the RDA on Monday to discuss the matter but no concrete solution was reached. The doctors have made it clear that their indefinite strike will continue until their salaries are paid. Officials, however, made it clear that they do not have any funds right now and the cause of the problem lies with the Delhi government that is purportedly yet to release crores that they allegedly owe the corporation.

They added that they sympathise with the doctors but until the Delhi government corporated, they have their hands tied as well.

Hindu Rao Hospital is among the largest facilities run by the MCD and is also one of the oldest ones — catering to thousands of patients daily.