'Landfill sites grave health hazards, national shame'

New Delhi: Describing the landfill sites in Delhi as "grave health hazards" and a "national shame", Lt Governor V K Saxena on Friday reached out to the people and sought their ideas that could help

efforts by authorities in getting rid of these "unseemly mountains of garbage".

In a post on Twitter, the LG shared a poster bearing a tagline — "The challenge we have inherited since years! Let's come together to overcome it".

"Unseemly Mountains of Garbage surround Delhi. Stinking heaps over 50mtrs high in the Capital are not only grave health hazards but a National Shame! Your suggestions & participation will be of value in the efforts to rid Delhi of over 28 million MT of waste. #ForABetterDelhi," Saxena tweeted.

In his tweet, he also shared an email id — writetolgdelhi@gmail.com — where people could submit ideas and suggestions. The national capital has three landfill sites — Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla — that have turned into huge garbage mountains.

These massive dumps stand ominously around the outer areas of Delhi as eyesores and also pose major health risks for people around the areas they are located at. The L-G in the poster shared in his tweet also mentioned statistics that the accumulated legacy waste across the three sites stands at 28 MT — Ghazipur (14 MT), Bhalaswa (8 MT) and Okhla (6 MT), and their heights are 53 m, 54 m and 50 m respectively.