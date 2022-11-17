Land scam: Two former GNIDA officials held

noida: Three persons, including two government officials, have been arrested by the SIT of the Gautam Buddh Nagar police, on Wednesday, for their involvement in the Tusiyana village land scam case.



Officials said that the scam is worth several crores of rupees where in several hundred metres of land was illegally aquired by the suspects in connnivance with officials posted in Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.

As per officials, an FIR was registered at the Ecotech-3 police station last year in February by Yatendra Kumar Bhati, a member of Sach Seva Samiti (Trust) and a resident of Sector 105 against five identified people. In his complaint, he alleged that a large part of land in Tusiyana village was aquired illegally by the suspects and in connivance with officials of GNIDA. He alleged that a compensation was also taken from the state government along with 6% plots.