Land leaseback scam: Farmers stage protest outside GNIDA

Greater noida: Agitated over the alleged land leaseback scam, scores of farmers, under the banner of Kisan Seva Sangharsh Samiti, staged protest outside Greater Noida Authority on Monday. The farmers raised slogans against the authority and government and alleged that the SIT report submitted in the land leaseback case is against farmer's interest.



Farmers from over 50 different villages of Greater Noida had been protesting against the land leaseback scam establishing that there were violations in the leaseback. "We had been demanding a fair probe in the leaseback and we will continue our protest till the report is not rolled back by the government," said Manveer Bhati, conveyer, Kisan Seva Sangharsh Samiti.

The case dates back to 2009-10 when residential land was leased back to people from different states who were allegedly not farmers. Around 150 of such cases are reported in Greater Noida's Bisrakh village where the housing land was wrongly notified and acquired by the government but was not leased back to local

farmers.

A senior GNIDA officer said that as per the rules a farmer can get residential land against his land acquired for the development at one place for the use of his family.