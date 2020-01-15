'Lal Salam' to women protesters, can't forget Kashmir : Aishe Ghosh

New Delhi: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh on Wednesday joined the Jamia Millia Islamia university protest in solidarity with students of the university which completes a month after the Delhi police crackdown on December 15.



"I salute the women protesters including Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia. You all are an inspiration to me," she said addressing a gathering of women protesters who were sitting in huge numbers.

Aishe also asked protesters to remember Kashmir too in this protest. She said, "At this time we cannot forget the people of Kashmir. Whatever is happening in Kashmir, this government actually started snatching our constitution from Kashmir itself. We cannot leave them behind. It is essential that we should remember Kashmir in this protest as we cannot win if we leave them behind."

On Delhi Police action on Jamia Millia on December 15 she said that the crackdown was uncalled for and Delhi police should be held accountable for it.

"The way Delhi Police entered the University campus without the permission is aginst law and order, even if they entered with valid permission that doesn't give any right to them to vandalise the library and even after one month they are not held accountable for it," she said. Aishe gosh was speaking on the occasion of completion of one month of police action in Jamia. The students allege that the Delhi police entered the university campus after vandalism on Mathura road and thrashed students who were inside the library.

Several videos of the use of tear gas shells also went viral in which stude nts were seen hiding in the library with smoke all over.

The students on January 15 exactly a month after gave a call 'Jamia Chalo' to resist the police crackdown which happened on December 15.