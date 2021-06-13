Lajpat Nagar blaze under control

New Delhi: A fire broke out inside a clothing showroom in Lajpat Nagar's Central



Market area on Saturday. Police have registered a case in this regard.

Atul Garg, Director, DFS said that a call about the blaze was received around 10:20 am, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Police said, on Saturday at about 10.32 am, information was received regarding a fire opposite KFC, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar. The police team immediately rushed to I-block. The fire had broken out in building I-19, 20, 21 which mainly has shops of garments, watches and groceries.

"Fire brigade staff was also informed immediately and fire tenders of Delhi Fire

Services reached the spot. BSES and IGL were informed to cut electricity and gas supply," the official said.

The official said a total of 33 fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire. "No casualty or injury to anyone has been found or reported so far," police said.

The crime team and forensic team have also been called who will also inspect the spot. A case under section 285 of IPC (for negligent act endangering human life) was being registered and investigation still going on.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "I am constantly monitoring the situation and in constant touch with the fire department officials.