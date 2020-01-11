Lack of CCTV footage a major hurdle in university probe, admit police

New Delhi: Mobile videos, What'sApp groups, 35 witnesses and insiders' role –these were evidence gathered by Delhi Police for the investigation of JNU violence reported on January 5. According to police, they scanned various forwarded mobile videos of the incident through which they identified few people involved in the incident. At a Press conference on Friday, DCP (crime) Joy Tirkey admitted that lack of CCTV footage was a major hurdle in the investigation.



"The CCTV footage could not be fetched as the wifi-based system and the cameras were all disabled. Since the hostel rooms were specifically targeted, it indicates an insider's hand," said Tirkey. According to police, JNU is so vast that the outsiders cannot figure out the hostel room in the spur of the moment.

Sources added that during the probe they found that various WhatsApp groups were formed. "WhatsApp group 'Unity Against Left', believed to have been formed while the violence escalated," an investigator said. The Delhi Police has also identified other Whatsapp groups who were active on January 5.

"We are probing the chats between the members of the groups," sources said. However, the police did not name any group involved in this attack.

The Delhi Police further claimed that during the investigation they came through 35 people who were eyewitness of the incident. Another investigator said that over 6,000 dump data were collected by them. Meanwhile, the city police interacted with faculty members inside the campus who hinted them the role of outsiders in the incident.

According to Joy Tirkey, a majority of the students wanted to register for the winter semester from January 1 to 5 but alleged that the left-leaning students' bodies were not allowing them to do so. On January 3, around 1 pm, members belonging to the four left-wing student bodies barged into the server room, tampered with the server and shut it down. They also pushed the staff of the server room outside, Tirkey said.

"Around three to four hours later, the staff of the varsity restored the server. Thereafter, police registered a complaint for assault, damaging public property and criminal intimidation," he said.