Lack of beds: Covid patients denied admission by hospitals

New Delhi: Patients who have been tested positive are facing another issue that is of getting a bed at a hospital. Many patients have taken to social media and spoken of their grievances where they were told that they can't be admitted due to unavailability of bed or ventilators.



Sahil (name changed) had gone to Max Hospital as he was tested positive for Covid, but was asked to "arrange his own bed and ventilator as there was no bed available". Taking to social media, he was seen crying for help asking the Delhi government to intervene and help.

"I was asked to arrange for a ventilator after Max Hospital asked me to do so. They asked me to shift as they don't have the authority to provide adequate treatment. They might have tried to do something from their end but they asked me to arrange the bed. Now, tell me will it be possible for me to arrange the bed. There are no beds and I have never felt so helpless," he said in a video.

A doctor working at a Central run government hospital said that there are no beds or ventilators. "Patients are being turned away due to unavailability of bed and are being asked to move from one hospital to the other," said the doctor.

Another patient who was turned away by most of the government hospitals tried to get admitted at government hospitals in Dwarka was turned away. "No bed available. 10 beds full in Venkateswara Hospital, they are working to increase bed capacity. And Manipal Hospital having only non- oxygen supported bed available," said a doctor at AIIMS, who wanted to get a friend admitted.

Manipal Hospital was not available to comment on the same. Meanwhile, a lab technician working at Delhi government run Acharya Bhikshu Hospital was refused to be admitted at her own place of work. "I was told to arrange a bed for myself by the hospital authorities," she said. In a video that went viral she was pleading with the state authorities to help her. She was later admitted to LNJP Hospital.