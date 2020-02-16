Labourer killed, 3 hurt after wall collapses in CR Park

New Delhi: A 32-year-old labourer died while three others were injured after a wall collapsed on them in CR Park area of South Delhi. Police said that they have apprehended the contractor in the case.



According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they have received a call of house collapse around 2:13 pm on Sunday after which five fire tenders were sent to the spot.

Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said that they have received the information around 2:19 pm that a wall has collapsed at the construction site. "Inquiries revealed that workers were digging into the basement of a site in E block area when the wall collapsed and three labourers got buried under it," he said.

He further said that after the incident rescue operations started and three labourers were shifted to hospital.

"Fire brigade and disaster management teams are on the spot," police said, adding that the investigation further revealed that one Nidhish Gupta was the contractor.

Police said that a case under Sections 337, 304 A and 228 of the IPC was registered and the contractor was nabbed. The deceased was identified as Toormal Mandal who was rescued by police and NDRF staff. He was sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre where doctors declared him dead. He was the native of Malda in West Bengal.

Three victims were identified as Sudama (21), Tapan Mandal (25) and Sanjay (30). They are out of danger.

Director (DFS) Atul Garg said that 32 firemen were involved in the rescue operation. Shravan Lal Meena, Station Fire Officer (Nehru Place) told Millennium Post they reached the spot in five to seven minutes after they received the call of the incident.

"Two persons were buried inside the debris. One person was rescued immediately. He sustained injuries in his both legs," Meena said.

The fire official added that the exact location of the second labourer was not confirmed.

"The other labourers who were at the spot gave us the wrong location due to which we lost time digging the area they pointed out. Later, we found him in the middle of the debris. What was more difficult was that construction waste (malba) kept adding to the crumbling debris ," the official said.