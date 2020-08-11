Labour Ministry official arrested for supplying weapons to criminals in city on fake licenses

new delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday said they have arrested two people including a Labour Ministry official for selling ordinance factory-made weapons to criminals on fake licenses. The investigators said that pilferage of ammunition from gun houses to criminals through forgery of record had been noticed.



Police had last week arrested one Insar Khan from Tilak Marg and recovered a .032 bore automatic pistol from him, which was noted to have been made in an ordnance factory with one extra magazine and five live cartridges.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Bhisham Singh said that the accused is an official of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment and worked at the position of a Junior Statistical Officer - all the while supplying arms and weapons from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

Significantly, Khan was in 2012 arrested by Ameenabad police station in Lucknow for cheating in the exam of stenographer conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), New Delhi, despite which he reportedly passed the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination and was selected to start as a Junior Statistical Officer in the Labour Ministry in 2012.

Police said that they are also investigating how he was able to get a government job after having a criminal case on him. As he is in a government job, he used to think that no one would doubt him, they

added.

"He buys the automatic pistols from the gun houses on fake arms licenses. At the instance of Khan another accused identified as one Paras Chopra, the owner of one gun house was arrested," the DCP said. During interrogation, Chopra purportedly revealed that he was selling weapons made in ordnance factories to criminals on fake arms licenses.

DCP Singh further said that Khan used to supply sophisticated automatic pistols of ordnance factory collected from history sheeters, criminals based in Baghpat, UP to other criminals based in Delhi. "Further it was revealed that the history sheeters of UP used to buy sophisticated arms of ordnance factories from different gun houses in Haryana and their own state on fake arms licenses," the official said.

Chopra used to sell arms, weapons to criminals without verification of their arms license and did not maintain a proper record of his buyers.