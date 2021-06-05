Labour force cut by half, DMRC projects running at snail's pace

New Delhi: Development projects at several corridors of the Delhi Metro are yet to gather steam with half the labourers reporting on duty compared to that during pre-lockdown, further adding to the cascading problems facing the largest multi-modal network.



Much like other construction sites, that of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) too have been seeing less manpower with around 4,500 labourers being reduced to a mere 2,100 persons, largely as a result of most of them returning back to their native places once the lockdown was set in place.

"There has definitely been a decline in workers at our construction sites but the contractors are in touch with them and we expect their numbers to increase by next week or so," a senior metro official told Millennium Post.

Meanwhile, the official said that several precautionary measures were also in place at these sites and appropriate medical assistance is also provided to workers if need be. "Hopefully the workers start returning soon as the city unlocks and we can execute important developmental activities," the official said.

As a result of the restrictions on construction work, several projects pertaining to the corridors in Phase 4 have also been put off and delayed. As per DMRC, work is currently being carried out for about 65 kms of new lines under Phase 4 across three corridors. "In addition, work is also in progress on the Najafgarh-Dhansa, Dwarka-IICC and Trilokpuri sections," DMRC said.

In addition to the dwindling manpower, the metro authority, like last year, has been incurring huge financial losses with passenger footfall being nearly halved.

Passenger footfall too gradually dropped from around 19,000 in January this year to 14,000 in April. From April 20, some exempted groups were allowed to use the public transport but from May 10 onwards, operations were shut.

The DMRC has said that it has made all arrangements to restart operations as and when it is directed by the government to do so. "During the lockdown all our basic operations like trial runs of the trains, maintenance and servicing of the compartments,

checking on technical glitches, among other work, was continuing in full swing," a metro official said.

Some important preparatory work like floating of tenders for JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) funded sections has also been done, he added.

Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (Corporate Communications), DMRC, said that three Operation Control Centres (OCC), which act as the nerve centre for all train operation and maintenance work was also active during this year and has been preparing a seamless train movement once commute restarts.