Labour and Employment handed over to Dy CM; Gopal Rai to 'focus' on env

new delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced a minor reshuffle in their Cabinet, ridding Environment Minister Gopal Rai of his Labour and Employment portfolios, which a senior official said would allow him to focus on environmental issues in the upcoming months.



Significantly, both these departments were handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who now will be heading 10 of the Delhi government's departments.

"The former Labour minister is completely immersed in the environment department's work and needs to be focused on that as pollution is at its peak," the senior official told Millennium Post on account of anonymity. This is a "minor shuffle" which may or may not be temporary, he added.

The AAP-led government in an internal meeting decided the shuffle which was being considered for a while now, the official said.

Rai now has Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Development and General Administration portfolios under him.