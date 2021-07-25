'L-G's move is insult to Delhi's electorate'

New Delhi: The Delhi lieutenant governor has referred to the Centre the city government's decision to choose prosecutors for cases related to the farmers' agitation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday and alleged that functioning of the elected AAP dispensation was being obstructed by the Centre through the office of the L-G here.



Sisodia's remarks came after it became public that L-G Anil Baijal here had once again disagreed with the Delhi government and the Delhi Cabinet on who should be allowed to prosecute the Republic Day and farmer protests related cases.

A Cabinet-approved decision of appointing state prosecutors for these cases was rejected by the L-G, who has now forwarded the file to the Centre's MHA, seeking that it be sent to the President's office for resolution, recommending himself that the Delhi Police's 11 lawyers be appointed instead.

Calling such "overturning of Cabinet decisions" an "insult to the people of Delhi", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said, "The people of Delhi formed the "AAP" government with a historic majority and defeated the BJP. Let BJP run the country, let "AAP" run Delhi. Such interference in every day work is an insult to the people of Delhi. BJP should respect democracy."

Arguing that the L-G's power to refer matters to the President should not be exercised at whims and fancies, Sisodia said the Lt Governor (L-G) is to intervene in issues of the city government only in "exceptional circumstances" and not in every other matter. Else what is the need of an elected government.

On July 19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken a decision that lawyers chosen by the Delhi government will fight cases related to the farmers' agitation against the three contentious agri laws enacted last year.

"But today, the Lt Governor has said that he has referred the matter to the Centre for consideration of the Honorable President. I want to ask what is the interest of the Centre in choosing lawyers? If they have to choose the lawyers also, what is the point of the elected government of Delhi," Sisodia said. "They are using these powers in nearly every matter," he alleged.