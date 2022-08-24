L-G writes to CM, seeks his signature on all documents sent by his office

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sent a note to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagging that files without the latter's signature were being sent by the CMO for his opinion and approval, L-G office sources said Tuesday.



The claim was made amid a tussle between the AAP government and the office of the LG over various issues. The CBI probe recommended by Saxena into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy has already become a flashpoint between the AAP and BJP.

He has asked the CM to sign every file in the interest of smooth and effective governance. He has also asked the CM to introduce the e-office system, prevalent in all most government offices now, so as to enable seamless movements of files. Comparing Kejriwal to previous Delhi CMs, the L-G stated that he has been sending files for consideration, opinion and approval of the L-G without affixing his signatures on the same, a stark departure from the past when such files were duly signed by chief ministers between 1993-2013.

The LG's note cited a provision of the Manual of Office Procedure, 2022, that provided that in rare and urgent cases when a minister is sick or travelling, his/her approval can be taken telephonically and communicated by his private secretary in writing.

Such files apart from being related to administration and governance of the city, also include extremely sensitive matters. The L-G accused CM Kejriwal of trying to find an alibi for himself in the case of any controversy. Adding that this has been the case with his first Secretary Rajendra Kumar, Satyendar Jain or in the latest instance, Manish Sisodia, there are examples for all to see.

He concluded his letter saying: "Therefore, in the interest of smooth and effective governance, it may be ensured that proposals, which are submitted by your office for my opinion or approval, as the case may be, should be duly signed by your good self. I would also like to suggest that your office may consider introducing the e-office system at the earliest so as to enable seamless movement of files."

Since assuming office, LG Saxena has alleged various discrepancies in the functioning of the government. The AAP in turn has accused Saxena of working on the directions of the BJP-led Central government to derail its development works.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who has been booked by the CBI in a case registered by the agency in its probe of Excise policy "irregularities", had charged last week that the LG, CBI and the Chief Secretary were hand in glove and were working to stop Kejriwal in his tracks.