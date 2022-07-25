L-G VK Saxena launches plantation of 1 lakh trees at Asola Bhatti Mines Wildlife Sanctuary
New Delhi: Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena launched a massive plantation drive at the Asola Bhatti Mines Wildlife Sanctuary by planting 1 lakh saplings on Sunday to conclude the Van Mahotsav Pakhwara 2022. Saxena along with over 400 students, jawans from paramilitary forces, Delhi police personnel, etc were present during the event.
Each of the 1 lakh pits dug up for planting the trees has been geo-tagged so that the growth of these trees can be monitored on a regular basis, both through satellite imagery as well as physical verification. One can keep an actual track of their numbers, growth and maintenance.
Saxena made a fervent appeal to the people of Delhi, particularly the youths and school children, to plant and nurture trees to make the city greener. He stressed upon collective participation of society to fight the menace of growing pollution and global warming.
The plantation drive was attended by Member of Parliament from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana, and all senior officials of the Environment and Forest Department of the Delhi government including Additional Chief Secretary (Environment) and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest.
As per officials from the L-G Office, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was supposed to be present on the occasion as the guest of honour and Minister of Environment and Forest in Delhi Government Gopal Rai, was to preside over the function, but did not attend the event.
