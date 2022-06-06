L-G visits Yamuna Biodiversity Park
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena visited the DDA's Yamuna Biodiversity Park on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday and interacted with students of Delhi University.
Saxena walked along the trail passing through various functional eco systems created and nurtured in the park and took keen interest in the existing flora and fauna, a statement said. He also visited the medicinal garden, herbal park, butterfly park and the wet lands and water bodies developed in the park.
While appreciating the dedicated efforts of the scientists, officers and their team for having relivened the heritage of Yamuna river, he stressed that the time had come to take the Yamuna Bio Diversity Park, as indeed the other parks being developed in Delhi to the next level by innovating, upscaling and reinventing.
He suggested that the park should undertake plantation of Sandalwood and Moringa trees apart from Bamboo. This he said, will not only increase the Oxygenating capacity of the park but will also add to its financial viability, making it sustainable in the long run.
