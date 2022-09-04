L-G visits Ayurved institute

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena visited the Chaudhary Brahma Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan (CBPACS) on Sunday and directed the officials to explore new avenues to adopt ancient and traditional medical practices to develop the institute into a leading Ayurveda centre in the world, an official statement said.



He urged the officials to expand the capacities of the hospital and adopt newer medical procedures so that the centre is equipped with holistic treatment facilities for all diseases.

Accompanied by senior officials, Saxena also launched a mega plantation drive of 10,000 medicinal trees on the campus with active participation of students and locals.

The statement further said the LG asked the officials to utilize at least 25 acres of the available land for plantation of medicinal trees like moringa, amla, trifala. He also issued directions for plantation of desi Gulab, which is used for various medicinal purposes, over at least one acre of land.

According to the statement, Saxena also inspected the paediatrics department and sought to know the treatment being administered to the children and asked the officials to increase the capacity of the paediatrics department to accommodate more children.

He also asked the hospital authorities to further strengthen the existing leech therapy department and also develop a fish treatment and Tibetan medicine departments in the coming days.

"Saxena asked the officials to open various facilities like Panch Karma, Naturopathy and Ayurvedic massage for public at a reasonable cost so that the centre receives a larger footfall while adding to the financial sustainability of the hospital," the statement read.