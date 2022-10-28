L-G V K Saxena announces 'dry day' on Chhath

New Delhi: Delhi L-G V K Saxena using his special powers has declared 'dry day' on the occasion of Chhath and has also written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to deal with the issue of toxic froth in Yamuna before the festival on Sunday. In his letter to Kejriwal on Friday, the L-G expressed concern over pollution and foam formation at certain places in the Yamuna.



"The issue regarding foam and pollution in Yamuna is of grave concern and if left unattended may prove to be injurious to devotees. Accordingly, it needs to be redressed urgently," Saxena wrote in his letter.

The L-G in a first declared Chhath on Sunday as dry day ensuring that all the liquor shops in the city remain closed on the festival.