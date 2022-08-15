L-G unfurls Tricolour to celebrate 'Har Ghar Tiranga' at Gandhi Smriti

New Delhi: Continuing the "Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan" under the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, Delhi L-G VK Saxena unfurled the National Flag at Gandhi Smriti and paid respects to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi at the Martyr's Column on Sunday.



Saxena, on this occasion, honored 97-year-old R Madhavan, a freedom fighter and the lone surviving member of the Azad Hind Fauz (INA). The L-G also honoured the family members of the late freedom fighters namely, Nandlal, Hazari Lal, BB Narula and Kamakshi Ammal, who all were associated with the Azad Hind Fauz.

Saxena said it was indeed an honor to felicitate the freedom fighters who laid their lives for the Independence of this country. The L-G invoked Mahatma Gandhi and his supreme sacrifice for the country saying it was because of his struggles that we are today celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of our Independence.

He added that the core Gandhian values of truth, non-violence, compassion and upliftment of the poor and the marginalised continue to be the guiding forces in this celebration of Amrit Mahotsav.

Gandhi Smriti is one of the 400 places associated with the Indian freedom struggle that were mapped by the Government of India for celebrating "Har Ghar Tiranga" programme. Vice Chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Vijay Goel, Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.