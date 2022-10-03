L-G takes exception to CM Kejriwal's absence at birth anniversary events of Gandhi, Shastri

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers of showing "utter disregard" towards the commemoration of birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.



Saxena termed the absence of Kejriwal and his ministers at Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and Shastri, on Sunday "unacceptable" and "appalling", saying such events call for "commemoration of much beyond the issuing of symbolic advertisements in newspapers that your government very promptly did".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back, saying Kejriwal could not attend the programmes as he was campaigning in Gujarat for the assembly polls and also accused Saxena of acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter, the LG said neither Kejriwal nor his ministers were present at the two memorials even though President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and representatives of foreign missions in India among others were there to pay homage.

The LG noted that Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia was "perfunctorily present" there for a few minutes, but "did not deem the occasion fit enough to stay the course".

"It is with a deep sense of pain, regret and disappointment that I draw your attention towards the utter disregard displayed by you and the government headed by you towards the commemoration of Gandhi Jayanti and the jayanti of Bharat Ratna, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji yesterday," said the letter.

Saxena asserted that what made the absence all the more "unacceptable and appalling" is the fact that the president and vice president were invited for the programme after "approval" from Kejriwal, Sisodia and Minister in-charge of the General Administration Department.

"Moreover, in accepting the invite from the Delhi government, the President's Secretariat had clearly apprised the chief minister through his addl secretary, that it was expected of the chief minister to be present at the programme and receive the president at Vijay Ghat," the letter read.

Saxena said organising the homage function at Vijay Ghat is the responsibility of the city government and the invitations for the programme on Sunday were issued in the name of the chief minister.

"However, you were absent from the programme at Vijay Ghat and the dy chief minister who came there, left the venue without waiting for the president to arrive.

"This is not only highly improper but prima facie amounts to deliberate breach of protocol indicative of disrespect and insult to the president of India — the highest Constitutional authority of the Republic," the letter said.

Saxena underlined that according to the standard protocol and convention, the chief minister, or in his absence, the deputy CM should accompany the LG to receive the dignitaries at such national functions.

It is also customary that the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues are present at such events, he added.

"Much more than being matters of protocol, perfunctory respect or display of physical presence, these almost holy occasions and events at the Samadhis of the greatest sons of Mother India are an expression of respect and reverence towards them.

"Indeed, such events, especially Gandhi Jayanti is a national festival, that calls for commemoration of much beyond the issuing of symbolic advertisements in newspapers that your government very promptly did," he said.