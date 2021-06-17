L-G starts graft probe, DTC stops procurement of buses, govt unafraid

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has kept in abeyance procurement of 1,000 buses by it, with the BJP demanding a CBI inquiry alleging corruption in the process.



An order issued on June 11 by the DTC managing director said the process of procurement of 1,000 buses and their AMC are to be "kept in abeyance" till further orders.

Reacting to the allegation, the Delhi government said the procurement process has been kept in abeyance due to an inquiry set up by the L-G.

The DTC had floated tender for procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses. A separate tender was issued for AMC of the buses, earlier this year.

However, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: "The BJP has complained to the LG, who has set up an inquiry on their complaint. We have stopped the process of procuring buses until the report on the inquiry committee comes. BJP should get its investigation done, we are ready to investigate in every way.

"The truth will come out in front of everyone in the investigation. BJP leaders have already checked 400 files, they found nothing. The Kejriwal government is the most honest government in the country."

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta alleged corruption in bus procurement claiming it was aimed to benefit private companies. He charged that in order to "scuttle" the matter, the Delhi government has now put the procurement of the buses in abeyance in a "hush-hush" manner.

"The timing of withdrawing the purchase order is highly suspect. Just when their financial bungling to the tune of more than Rs 5,000 crore was exposed," he alleged.

Gupta claimed the purchase order for 1,000 buses was issued in January 2021 and all the modalities on the purchase and maintenance of the buses was worked out back then.