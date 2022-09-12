L-G: Spruce up public amenities at Siri Fort Sports Complex in 2 mos

New Delhi: The Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday instructed officials to spruce up public amenities at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in south Delhi within two months.



The L-G took stock of the sporting and recreational facilities being provided by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the Siri Fort Sports Complex and Qutab Golf Course.

Saxena, accompanied by DDA vice chairman and other senior officials, inspected the shooting range, swimming pool, indoor badminton stadium and other facilities at the Siri Fort Sports Complex and instructed officials to maintain high levels of cleanliness and upkeep.

He interacted with the members and users at the sports complex who apprised him of lack of cleanliness.

Saxena stressed on ensuring cleanliness and hygiene inside the toilets, bathrooms and changing rooms for the users.

The L-G pointed out minor structural damages and instructed the officials to spruce up the buildings to give it a refurbished look.

He also asked the officials to enhance public amenities including a restaurant at the Sports Complex.