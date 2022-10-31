L-G sets up committee to ease licensing processes

New Delhi: Delhi L-G V K Saxena has constituted a high-power committee of senior officials to ease licensing processes and requirements for restaurants and hotels.

The committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) and comprise senior representatives of the IT department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), MCD, Delhi Police, Fire Services and NDMC, will inter alia focus on reducing the number of licenses, tweaking and deleting archaic regulations rooted in subordinate legislation, minimum documentation, fixed

timelines for grant of licenses, complete online processes embedded in a Single Window portal and promotion of self regulation etc.

The L-G has directed the committee to submit its report and recommendations within 15 days. The move comes in continuation with of L-G's recent decision to allow 314 establishments that include online delivery services of food, medicines, logistics, transport and travel services, other essential commodities apart from KPOs and BPOs, applications of whose were pending since as long back as 2016, to operate on a 24X7 basis in the Capital.

The L-G has stressed on rationalising licensing requirements, easing prohibitive regulations and processes, ensuring faceless and online interface between regulators and entrepreneurs to mitigate harassment and corruption and ensuring security through proper law & order.

NRAI treasurer Manpreet Singh said they had met the L-G last month and shared with him various issues faced by the industry in procuring licenses.

"We had told him that there are difficulties in procuring clearances from police and the fire department. This is a welcome move by him. There are grey areas in the law and it is hoped that these will be addressed," he said.