L-G seeks explanation for decline in enrolment in Delhi govt schools

New Delhi: As per the Economic Survey 2021-2022 of the Government of NCT of Delhi, there has been a decline in students enrolling in Delhi government Schools in the past year, however, there has been a stark increase in expenditure on the same in the past few years. Delhi L-G VK Saxena noted the data published in the survey and has written to the Chief Secretary, asking to look into the matter.



The L-G observed that there has been a decline in enrolment of students in Delhi government schools and significant absenteeism of students despite the expenditure on education sector by the State government increasing from Rs 6,145.03 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11,081.09 crore in 2019-20. Even as the per student per annum expenditure incurred by the government increased from Rs 42,806 in 2015-16 to Rs 66,593 in 2019-20, the number of students enrolled in Delhi government schools declined from 15.42 lakh in 2014-15 to 15.19 lakh in 2019-20. Similarly, the percentage of students attending classes in Delhi government schools has ranged between 55% to 61% between 2017 to 2022, indicating high absenteeism in the range of about 06 lakh children not attending schools regularly.

Saxena has asked for an explanation on the matter from the Chief Secretary, he has written to him asking to look into the anomaly and further asked to send a note to his office regarding the state of Delhi government schools for his perusal.