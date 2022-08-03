L-G seeks ACB explanation on delays in investigations
New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's office on Tuesday said it has sought an explanation from the Delhi government's anti-corruption agency for "inordinate delays" in investigations taken up by it which are pending for over a year. Saxena has also directed the Department of Vigilance (DoV) to "strictly" ensure due diligence while proceeding on corruption complaints, it said in a statement.
"Lt Governor V K Saxena has taken a serious view of procedural lapses and delays by investigating agencies including the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) and the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) in course of investigation into complaints or cases of corruption against government officials," the statement said.
He also expressed displeasure over administrative departments concerned not furnishing or delaying comments sought by the investigating agencies on complaints against their officials, it said.
