'L-G Saxena wants cooperation instead of confrontation'

New Delhi: With the ruling AAP accusing V K Saxena of interfering in the functioning of the Delhi government, sources on Tuesday said that the lieutenant governor wants cooperation instead of confrontation and has underlined that the national capital belongs to every resident.

Laying emphasis on working in tandem with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he has highlighted that there should be "non-partisan, collective, committed and concerted" efforts for the development of Delhi,

they said.

Sources present in the recent meetings between Saxena and AAP MLAs claimed that the lawmakers were appreciative of the fact that it was for the first time a lieutenant governor was "proactively" giving them time.

Saxena has so far had four meetings with 40 MLAs. These interactions are aimed at getting a perspective of the issues, challenges and concerns of the lawmakers.

"Despite politically partisan and provocative one-upmanship being exhibited by a few MLAs who came with a prior agenda, the L-G has stuck to the single-point agenda of non-partisan, collective, committed and concerted efforts to be taken by all for development of Delhi and well-being of its people," one of the sources said. Saxena has made it abundantly clear that for the development of the national capital, he will be working in tandem with the chief minister and had already had fruitful discussions with him on the way forward, they added.

"The L-G has repeatedly stressed on cooperation instead of confrontation and underlined that Delhi belonged to every single resident of the city and addressing its myriad problems should be of concern to every single individual, especially those holding positions of influence," the source said.

The sources claimed that he was appreciated by an overwhelming majority of the MLAs for his hands-on approach "coupled with his earnest desire" to act as a facilitator in breaking inter- and intra- departmental silos and ensuring seamless coordination and convergence for better governance.