L-G Saxena inaugurates 2 community halls in Rohini

New Delhi: Delhi L-G V K Saxena inaugurated two community halls at Sector 18 & Sector 19, Rohini and named them after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a tribute on his birth anniversary on Monday. Citizens can use these halls for their social, cultural, religious and marriage ceremonies at affordable rates.

DDA has constructed both these community halls at a cost of Rs 11.30 crore. Speaking on the occasion, the L-G said that the Prime Minister has given an opportunity to Delhi to host the G20 summit where representatives of various countries will be coming to the national capital. "We should show the world that Delhi is not only the capital of the country but is also an excellent host, committed to its guests," he said. He announced that these Community Halls will be named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (on the request of Shri Vijender Gupta) paying tribute to India's first home minister on his birth anniversary.

Saxena said that community halls are important for the society, especially due to their affordable rates. He urged people to make use of the various facilities and applauded the efforts of DDA in developing the infrastructure of the city.

The community halls, equipped with a party hall, library, gymnasium, lifts, senior citizen room, children play area, parking facilities, among others, will be very useful for around 5,0000 people who live in these sectors. There are 3 party halls in the community hall

at Sector 18, which has the capacity of 150 people each. In the community hall at Sector 19, the party hall has the capacity of about 60 persons.