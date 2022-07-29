L-G Saxena gives DMs instructions for more seamless revenue administration

New Delhi: In a meeting with the district magistrates along with the Chief Secretary and the Divisional Commissioner, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena stressed upon seamless coordination and proactive collaboration between the DMs handling revenue administration and various other officers representing different agencies and departments.



The L-G issued several directions to the DMs during the meeting to ensure that there is seamless organization between the Revenue Department, MCD or NDMC to serve the people of Delhi. Giving directions, the L-G asked DMs to monitor the status of cleanliness in their respective districts closely.

Pointing towards the grave problem of encroachments, he directed the DMs to take swift and proactive action on complaints of encroachment on a regular basis and address them immediately. He also directed all DMs to submit a list of all pending applications for NOCs for sale/transfer of land, along with the reasons for pendency thereof. The DMs were asked to identify dark spots which facilitate illegal activities and to take necessary action to address them in coordination with the police. They were asked to regularly identify and monitor water logging spots and take action pro-actively to address them especially by preventing dumping of garbage. They were instructed to ensure that there is no discharge of septage in Yamuna from the unauthorised colonies as well.

The L-G directed the DMs to take proactive and strict action, so as to prevent unauthorised plotting of land. In this regard, the DMs were also asked to carefully verify the carving of smaller plots within old farm houses and ensure necessary action in accordance with provisions of law to deal with the problem of plotting and sale of agricultural land.

The L-G instructed the DMs to ensure action against water tankers supplying dirty or poor quality water to people specially in terms of unauthorised colonies. The DMs were also instructed to ensure successful implementation of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' across all government buildings especially schools and hospitals in their respective districts.