L-G Saxena chairs meeting to discuss issues related to water conservation
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss various issues of water recharge and conservation in the national Capital and directed that the decisions be
implemented before the advent of monsoon.
Last week, Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed officials to come up with a concrete and time-bound plan of action in this regard.
Saxena held the meeting with Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, chief secretary and top officials of departments concerned to review various issues of water recharge, conservation, augmentation, drainage and plans for retention of water through sink-holes/pits at various locations like parks, roadside and other sites in preparedness for the monsoon season.
It was decided that recharge pits at about 800 locations owned by different agencies identified by the DJB to be operationalized. While agencies and departments like MCD and PWD would undertake the work themselves, DJB would do the work for the others, said an official statement.
Dysfunctional/abandoned and sealed tubewells owned by various agencies to be converted into water recharging and retention pits, the statement said.
"About 700 identified water bodies to be dredged and deepened to a depth of at least two metres and their catchment area to be made encroachment free by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department," it said.
The possibility of digging water sinkholes in stormwater drains at regular distances, which did not carry sewer mixed water, will be explored within a fortnight, it added.
"A long term strategy based on geological and hydrological survey of the ground,
to address these issues will be evolved wherein a common design using modern technology could be utilized for creation of such sinkholes for utilization next year onwards," it said.
