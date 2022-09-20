L-G reviews progress of works on decongestion of 77 corridors

New Delhi: Delhi L-G VK Saxena reviewed the progress of works and pending tasks related to decongestion of 77 identified corridors in the national Capital and issued strict instructions to adhere to the deadlines on Monday. He expressed displeasure at the high pendency of works, many of them since 2019.



Since the last meeting held on July 4, 2022, 10 tasks involving re-carpeting of roads, installation of iron grills, widening of bridges, shifting of garbage dumping site and removal of trees, electricity & telephone poles, etc. had been completed.

With this, traffic flow was expected to be better on Moti Bagh RTR, New Rohtak Road, old Patparganj Road, Loni Road, Babarpur Road, old Gurgaon Road and Bijwasan-Najafgarh Road.

The L-G issued directions to the officials to provide specific timelines with regards to "short-term" pending works and a concrete action plan for the "long-term" pending works.

The long-term pending tasks include construction and widening of roads, removal of bus terminals, creating new parking spaces along major roads, construction of multi-level parking lots, construction of FoBs and underpasses and unavailability of land for certain projects among others.

The L-G was also informed that the approval was pending for the elevated corridor from Delhi Gate to Kamal T-point which is a part of the East-West Corridor.

The L-G was informed that out of the 620 tasks on these 77 corridors, 334 tasks have been completed while 109 tasks including 44 long term tasks and 25 short-term tasks were still pending. As many as 119 projects were reported not feasible to which the L-G asked the officials to explore alternative measures.