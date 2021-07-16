'L-G rejected our prosecutors, forcing police's lawyers on us'

New Delhi: The Delhi government, in a statement, has said that the Central government had openly come out against farmers protesting against its three farm laws as the L-G's office refused to approve Delhi government's prosecutors in the farm protests cases.



The State government in a statement on Thursday said that LG Anil Baijal has refused to let the panel of lawyers constituted by the Kejriwal Government to appear in the cases related to the farmer's bill movement. The L-G has asked Delhi government to put Cabinet's approval on the panel of lawyers suggested by the Delhi Police instead, the statement mentioned.

A panel of lawyers was constituted by the Kejriwal government to ensure a fair trial of the cases registered against the farmers protesting against the agricultural laws. Delhi Police, who are investigating the cases registered against the farmers, want to appoint a panel of its own lawyers. The Delhi government has argued in the Delhi riots cases as well that prosecutors and investigators from the same agency defies principles of natural justice.

The State's Home Minister Satyendar Jain rejected the Delhi Police's proposal of appointing lawyers of their favour following which the L-G asked the Delhi government to call for a Cabinet meeting and has pressured the government to take a decision in favour of the Delhi Police's lawyers. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting to discuss the matter on Friday.

The Delhi Police had sent a list of lawyers who will most likely favour them, for Jain's approval. After inspecting the list of lawyers sent by the Delhi Police, the State Home Minister rejected it. Jain then sent a list of lawyers deliberated upon by the government to the LG who refused to give it a nod.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws made by the Central Government for several months and Delhi Police has registered several cases against the agitating farmers. After the protests took a violent turn on Republic Day, several more cases were registered by the Delhi Police against the protesters. However, the Delhi Police continue to probe these cases, with not much progress towards trial as of yet.

A similar tussle between the L-G and the Delhi government had erupted when for the first time, the Delhi Police had sought its own set of prosecutors for the Delhi riots cases.