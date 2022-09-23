L-G orders inquiry into 'ghost' teachers scam in govt schools

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has ordered an internal inquiry into the alleged irregularities in engagement of guest teachers in Delhi government schools and embezzlement of funds through payment of salaries to "ghost" teachers, sources said on Thursday.



The L-G Secretariat has asked the chief secretary to advise director (education) to immediately verify the engagement, physical attendance, and withdrawal of salaries of all guest teachers engaged by the city government in its schools, the sources in the L-G office said, adding a status report has to be submitted within a month.

Reacting to the development, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, in a statement, said, "We welcome any inquiry. If there is any wrongdoing, the guilty should be punished."

The L-G's move comes days after his nod for Anti-Corruption Branch probe against two serving and two retired vice principals for allegedly withdrawing salaries in the name of "ghost" teachers at a Delhi government school.

The latest move is likely to intensify the tussle between the L-G office and AAP dispensation.

"L-G has observed that the instances of non-existent guest teachers and embezzlement of funds are of serious concern' and cannot occur without connivance of the principals/vice principals/accounts staff'," a note from the L-G Secretariat to the chief secretary read.

Such instance of "fraudulent withdrawal" of government funds should be met with exemplary and deterrent action, stated the note. The mechanism of internal audit should be strengthened so that such instance do not go unnoticed and unpunished, it said.

In the case of four vice-principals at the school in Mansarovar Park area, an amount of Rs 4.21 lakh was allegedly withdrawn in the name of three "ghost" guest teachers during 2016-2018.