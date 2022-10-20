L-G okays EOW probe into role of 82 prison officials

New Delhi: L-G VK Saxena has granted permission to Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for probing the role of 82 prison officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act, in the organized crime syndicate being run by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from Rohini Jail here, sources said on Wednesday.



The L-G has also noted that the Prison Department was under the now jailed AAP leader and minister Satyendar Jain. Under him, it was marred with "several serious controversies including confiscation of mobile phones from prisoners", following which jamming devices were installed in and around various jail premises recently, the L-G Office sources said.

"Similarly, issues of overcrowding, violent clashes among inmates and prisoners jumping parole have put the department under a cloud. The case pertains to the extortion of Rs 200 crore by Chandrashekhar in collusion with jail officials," a source said.

The EOW had sought the permission of Saxena for investigating these officials under Section 17(A) of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, in a case which is already being investigated under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with extortion, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy as well as under special statutes including the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and IT Act by the EOW.

"It is expected that with this move, investigations hanging since long will speedily and comprehensively be completed," the source said.

Chandrashekhar was lodged in jail number 10 of Rohini Jail at the time of the incident.

The EOW had informed that during investigation in the case, seven officers have already been arrested for facilitating the extortion syndicate being run by the accused. During investigation, it also found the involvement of another 82 officials who had colluded in running the syndicate from the prison.

Due to his habit of allegedly bribing jail officials, he has been shifted from one jail to another. He has stayed in Mandoli, Rohini and Tihar jails.