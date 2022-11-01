L-G launches spl sanitation and cleanliness drive 'Op Clean Delhi'

New Delhi: Delhi L-G V K Saxena launched a special sanitation and cleanliness drive "Operation Clean Delhi" from Mayapuri area on Tuesday. The L-G actively participated in the programme to encourage the safai sainiks. Under this campaign, each zone will



cover at least four wards per zone per week and various sanitation activities will be conducted in coordination with RWAs and Market Association over one month.

After the launch of the sanitation drive, L-G also inaugurated the newly constructed multi-level car parking and community hall in Subhash Nagar. The multi-storey building, a community hall equipped with all modern facilities is constructed on the upper floors and a multi-level car parking has been developed in the basement floors. Saxena said that the role of the safai karamcharis in making the city clean is commendable. In this unique initiative, "Operation Clean Delhi" safai sainiks and people of Delhi should work together to make the city clean & beautiful.

L-G said that despite financial challenges and limited resources, MCD is successfully completing various developmental projects for the people of Delhi. He also informed that an anti encroachment drive is being carried out on a large scale in Delhi.

Special Officer Ashwini Kumar said that this newly constructed community hall is not less than any private banquet hall. All modern services have been provided in this building for the citizens. He said that "Operation Clean Delhi" is carried out in every zone under the supervision of the zonal deputy commissioners and every effort would be made to make it successful.

Giving detailed information about the newly constructed car parking and Community Hall, MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that construction cost of this building is about Rs 42 crore and total plot area is about 4,800 square metres. This parking has the capacity to park 236 cars in the basement floors of the building and ground plus 3 floors are constructed in the Community Hall. Facilities like lift, fire fighting system, ventilation facility, transformer etc. are also are provided for the convenience of the citizens