L-G launches special cleanliness drive in Capital

New Delhi: Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena launched a joint special cleanliness drive from Mukherjee Nagar on Tuesday. The joint drive was conducted in collaboration with several governing agencies in Delhi such as MCD, NDMC, PWD, DDA, Cantonment Board and NHAI.



Addressing the program, Saxena said that Delhi is a historical city and Delhi as a city has always done historical works. Today we are starting a joint cleanliness drive to make Delhi the cleanest city, which is also a historic work in itself. He further added, "No government program can succeed without public participation. Through this initiative, all of us will work together to make Delhi a better city."

In order to deal with the challenge that Delhi is facing in terms of garbage, all governing bodies within the Capital got together. The L-G said that there are some stains depicted on the face of Delhi. We will all work together to eradicate the tags of a dirty city, the most polluted city, mountains of garbage, the stain of the polluted Yamuna. L-G said that even

Mahatma Gandhi gave importance to cleanliness. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is such a leader who took the initiative of cleanliness in the country.

During the event, Safai Karamcharis of the city were highlighted for the efforts and commended for making the city clean. Saxena added that without Safai Karamcharis no one can save the city from a pandemic.

Member of Parliament, Manoj Tiwari was also present during the event and praised the efforts of the several agencies who are working to make Delhi clean. Several cleanliness campaigns are being run in every part of Delhi.

The several dignitaries who attended the launch event urged the citizens of Delhi to participate in these cleanliness drives and help maintain a cleaner Delhi for their own benefit. MCD has been carrying out special drives in all of its zones from June 11 until June 26. Delhi Chief Minister

Arvind Kejriwal was supposed to attend as the chief guest of the event, however, it was

later communicated that he will not attend.

Kejriwal in a tweet appealed to all the MPs, MLAs and the masses to enthusiastically take part in the cleanliness drive.

"We have to together make our Delhi clean," he said in a tweet in Hindi.