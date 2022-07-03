L-G inspects chronic waterlogging sites

New Delhi: Noting that Minto Bridge is among the worst waterlogging sites in Delhi, Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday flagged technical flaws in the drainage system there and warned of strict action against engineers concerned in case the issue recurs, an official statement said.



Saxena inspected Delhi's chronic waterlogging sites — Indraprastha/WHO stretch, Railway underpass at Pul Prahladpur and Minto Bridge and instructed officials to make the water drainage system fool-proof.

Reviewing long-term solutions that have been placed at each of these sites to prevent waterlogging and flooding, Saxena said any negligence will be viewed seriously and action will be taken against the erring officials.

Saxena appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur but 'expressed displeasure' at the water drainage system developed at Minto Bridge that is among the worst waterlogging sites in the capital, it said.

He flagged technical flaws in the drainage system developed at the site and warned that engineers concerned will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in case waterlogging takes place at the site, it added.

During the inspection, the L-G was informed that a new underground pipeline has been installed to drain out the rainwater from Minto Bridge to Bhavbhuti Marg towards New Delhi Railway Station.

The new pipeline is connected to a bigger PWD drain. He was also informed that four pumps of 75 HP each have been automated at this site and with increasing level of water, the pumps automatically become operational, the statement said.

He, however, pointed out that the single outlet was insufficient to drain out the huge quantity of water coming in from four heavy duty pumps installed at the site. Earlier, the entire water from Minto Bridge was diverted towards DDU Marg.

The L-G was also unhappy with the garbage dumped in the sump at Minto Bridge and issued strict instructions to remove all garbage and sludge in three to four days and

report it along with photographic and video evidences, the statement said.

At Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur too, the LG directed officials to immediately remove all debris and sludge lying near the drains so that they do not flow back into the drains along with the rain water and further choke the drains, it said.