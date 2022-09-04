L-G inaugurates special DNA testing facility at FSL Rohini

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday inaugurated advanced DNA examination facility for sexual assault and POCSO cases at Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.



The facility is equipped with machines that can process 24 samples simultaneously and give an analysis report in 24 hours instead of the earlier 72 hours, an official said. It will also be manned by additional 93 staff members, whose recruitment was sanctioned by the Lt Governor recently. The FSL receives 2,500-3,000 cases related to murder, attempt to murder, sexual assault, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), disaster tragedies and unidentified bodies. The new technology will help it carry out biological and serological examinations and DNA typing in a much faster manner to ensure that trials in courts do not get delayed, the official said.

Interacting with officials on the occasion, the LG reiterated his instructions for timely and accurate disposal of cases referred to the FSL.

He was informed that since his last visit to FSL Rohini on June 29 2022, when he had instructed for expeditious disposal and reporting of cases, there had been an increase of nine per cent in such disposal/reporting, the official said.

The facility, named Advanced DNA Examination Facility for Sexual Assault and POCSO Cases, is equipped with latest machinery like automated DNA extraction system and differential wash extraction system with advance technology, exclusively for sexual offenses and POCSO cases, the official said.