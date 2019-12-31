L-G inaugurates new SDMC park

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday inaugurated South Delhi Municipal Corporation's new park in the Najafgarh Zone and dedicated it to the residents of Sagarpur while appreciating the efforts of the SDMC in creating inclusive community spaces. Baijal said that SDMC is developing numbers of green parks with open gym and swings for children and dedicating them to the citizens of Delhi and doing a commendable job in increasing green cover in its jurisdiction to mitigate the levels of air pollution and provide an atmosphere conducive to healthy living.



The L-G further said that municipalities in the Capital have been given around 51 acres of Gramsabha land and all of them had developed beautiful and lush green 33 parks in their respective areas. Baijal specifically also underlined the need to properly maintain these parks and urged residents in the area to support authorities in this regard.

Moreover, SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that his municipality is developing green areas on Gramsabha land and DDA land as per the guidance of the L-G. Elaborating on details, he said that the SDMC had taken over this land from DDA and cleared out garbage and malba worth 55 trucks to finally build the park. The Najafgarh park was built with around Rs 45 lakh and contains two open gyms, two Gazebo huts and 12 fabric swings. In addition, the park is full of greenery due to different species of shrubs and plants in the area.