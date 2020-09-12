L-G inaugurates NDMC's Integrated Command and Control Centre

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and the Shera Maidan Sports Centre, which was redeveloped by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).



"The ICCC has been designed to serve as the nerve centre for NDMC services. Nineteen services have been integrated in phase one. Other services will be continuously added from time-to-time," an official statement said.

These 19 services include solid waste management, street lighting, parking, sewage treatment plants, electric and water billing. These are at the core of the municipal services of the NDMC, it said.

"The centre will facilitate to monitor and take real-time decisions for the above services based on real-time data," the statement said.

Baijal said that the ICCC will enable the NDMC to improve efficiency and quality, and promote a better quality of life for residents of NDMC areas with optimal utilisation of resources.

The statement said that at the Shera Maidan Sports ground, "the NDMC has developed an international standard synthetic football field, two synthetic lawn tennis courts, jogging track and outdoor gymnasium".

It will provide better sports facilities to schoolchildren and residents of Delhi, it said.

This project is funded by the NDMC Smarty City Limited with a project cost of Rs. 2.21 crores, the statement said.

"This Shera Maidan Sports ground will become a much sought after place for the students of NDMC and other neighbouring schools and will serve its noble purpose in attracting and nurturing budding talents by providing enviable sports facilities and environment," it said.